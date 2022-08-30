Entertainment

Britney Spears shares heartbreaking account of conservatorship, deletes it later

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 30, 2022, 05:00 pm 2 min read

Britney Spears released an audio message on YouTube on Sunday.

American singer and dancer Britney Spears released an audio message about her controversial conservatorship that kept her under her father's control for more than 13 years on Sunday. It wasn't until November 2021 that she was freed from the arrangement. In the now-deleted audio clip, she broke the silence about the issue, saying that she was made to feel like she was nothing.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2007, Spears had a publicized breakdown, in which she attacked the car of a paparazzo at a gas station.

A year later, the conservatorship began and went on till November 2021.

After the conservatorship ended, Spears's father, Jamie Spears was removed from his position in charge of her finances and estate.

Months after the conservatorship ended, Spears married her beau, Sam Asghari.

Audio clip She was not allowed to meet her friends

The pop singer shared an audio message on social media, which has now been deleted. The 22-minute-long audio clip had her saying, "I woke up this morning and I realized there's a lot going on in my head that I haven't shared with anyone." She added that she was forced to work and tour, and was not even allowed to meet her friends.

Quote 'I went along with it because I was scared'

"They made me feel like I was nothing and I went along with it because I was scared. I didn't really do anything, I had a whole swab team, none of it made any sense," she added. "All I remember is that I had to do what I was told. I was told I was fat every day," she went on to add.

Details Spears added that her phone was tapped

In the audio clip which was uploaded on her YouTube channel, Spears stated that her phone was tapped and she did not ask for help as she felt unsafe. "I'm 30 years old, living under my dad's rules. And while all of this is going on, my mom's witnessing this, my brother, my friends -they all go along with it," she said.