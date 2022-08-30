Entertainment

'Thiruchitrambalam' box office: Dhanush-starrer beats Vijay's 'Beast' in Tamil Nadu

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 30, 2022, 04:44 pm 2 min read

'Thiruchitrambalam' hit the theaters on August 18.

Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam led by Dhanush and Nithya Menen is the latest Kollywood sensation. In just 11 days after its theatrical premiere, the film has managed to mint Rs. 70cr at the box office, and it looks like there will be more footfalls in the upcoming days, too. Also, the film has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Tamil film Beast, led by Vijay.

Context Why does this story matter?

Thiruchitrambalam marked Dhanush's comeback to the cinema halls after his four consecutive OTT premieres—namely Jagame Thandhiram (June 2021), Hindi film Atrangi Re (December 2021), Maaran (March 2022), and Hollywood movie The Gray Man (July 2022).

So, it goes without saying that his fans were waiting to witness the magic of watching him on the big screens after more than a year.

Information Seventh highest grosser of Tamil Nadu in 2022

It was noted by trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Twitter that Thiruchitrambalam directed by Mithran Jawahar is the seventh highest grosser of Tamil Nadu in 2022. He pointed out that Beast led by Vijay had minted Rs. 65.45cr in its lifetime run at the box office, while Thiruchitrambalam managed to collect Rs. 70cr in just a few days of its run.

Details Meet the cast and crew of the film

While Menen and Dhanush played lead roles, it also starred Bharathiraja, Prakash Raj, Raashii Khanna, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in supporting roles. It marked the fourth collaboration between Dhanush and the director after Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran. His frequent collaborator Anirudh Ravichander composed music for the rom-com. It followed the life of two friends who eventually fall in love with each other.

Updates Know more about the other projects of Dhanush and Menen

Dhanush has a huge line-up of films in his kitty including the spinoff of his recently released Hollywood project The Gray Man. His other projects include Naane Varuven with his brother and filmmaker Selvaraghavan and a film with Arun Matheshwaran titled Captain Miller. On the other hand, Menen has two Malayalam films in her lineup: Aaram Thirukalpana and an untitled project with Anjali Menon.