'Vikram' domination continues! To become highest-grossing Tamil film in Malaysia

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 11, 2022, 06:01 pm 2 min read

'Vikram' has been having a dream run at the worldwide box office. (Photo credit: NewsBytes)

Kamal Haasan's Vikram has set the worldwide box office ablaze! The multistarrer, released on June 3, has been smashing multiple records rapidly, both in and outside India. Lokesh Kanagaraj's action-thriller is now all set to whiz past KGF: Chapter 2 to become the highest-grossing Tamil movie in Malaysia. It has also overtaken Vijay's Master to become the all-time No. 2 Tamil film in Australia.

Why does this story matter?

The film is being lauded for bringing together South Indian "Avengers," namely Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, and Suriya.

It marked Haasan's return to celluloid after nearly four years and is the first part of a trilogy.

Despite being released on the same day as Samrat Prithviraj and Major, it minted a massive Rs. 58cr on its first day.

Details 'Vikram' previously breached Rs. 100 crore mark in TN

Vikram had breached the Rs. 100 cr mark in Tamil Nadu within a week. Now, it is inching toward becoming the highest-earning Tamil film in Malaysia. The record was previously held by Yash's phenomenally successful KGF: Chapter 2. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on Twitter, "#KGFChaper2 is the highest-grossing Tamil movie in Malaysia in 2022...Vikram is on track to overtake that."

Records 'Vikram' is Haasan's highest-grosser in the UK, too

Kaithi's spinoff, Vikram has been ruling the box office in other countries, too. It is Haasan's highest-grosser in the UK, leaving Vishwaroopam 2 and Dasavatharam behind. Recently, Pinkvilla reported that the film has been holding its ground in the Middle East as well and has minted over Rs. 6cr. Dominating the US theaters, it surpassed Beast and became the No.1 Kollywood film post-pandemic there.

Updates Meanwhile, 'Vikram' has bagged massive streaming rights deal too

Vikram began making waves even before its release. Disney+Hotstar bagged its streaming rights for Rs. 98 cr and the thriller extravaganza is likely to hit the streaming service in July 2022. Since the film drew to a close with an unexpected ending, it has also piqued the possibility of varying spinoffs. We can expect potential spinoffs starring Suriya's Rolex, Faasil's Amar, or Karthi's Dilli.