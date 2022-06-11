Entertainment

Newlyweds Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan caught in controversy over Tirupati visit

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have sparked controversy due to their Tirupati visit.

Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on Thursday in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. However, soon after their dreamy wedding, they have found themselves mired in controversy. The couple visited the revered Tirupati temple on Friday to participate in the Kalyanotsavam of Lord Venkateswara. However, Nayanthara has drawn the temple authorities' ire by allegedly wearing her footwear inside, which directly flouts the temple's rules.

Context Why does this story matter?

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of Kollywood's most popular couples and regularly grab headlines.

Before getting hitched in an intimate ceremony on Thursday, the couple had a rock-solid relationship that spanned six years.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth were amongst the guests.

Notably, the Tirupati temple in Tirumala is a popular pilgrimage destination and several celebrities are spotted at the devotional site regularly.

Several photos of the couple surfaced online that showed Nayanthara glowing in a yellow sari while Shivan donned a traditional mundu. Narasimha Kishore, the Chief Vigilance Security Officer, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Board said, "Nayanthara was seen roaming with footwear in Mada Streets. Our security immediately reacted." Kishore also blamed the star couple for conducting a photoshoot inside the premises which broke another rule.

Action Authorities to send legal notice despite apology

Kishore has decided to send a legal notice the couple's way soon. "We are serving notices to Nayanthara. We have also spoken to her and she wanted to release a video to the press apologizing to Lord Balaji, TTD, and pilgrims." Despite this, the temple authorities will still be proceeding with legal action. Meanwhile, Shivan has apologized on behalf of both of them.

Apology 'We failed to noticed that we were wearing shoes'

The 36-year-old director said in his apology statement, "We quickly finished the photo shoot and got out of there as the fans would surround us." "In the ensuing commotion, we failed to notice that we were walking with shoes in the area where it was forbidden to wear shoes." Shivan apologized for the "inconvenience caused" and clarified that the couple was ardent devotees.

Updates Couple hosted lunch for thousands across Tamil Nadu

Although the legal proceedings may have cast a gloomy shadow, the couple is being praised for making the public a part of their wedding celebrations. The duo organized lunch for thousands of needy people in orphanages and old-age homes in Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, and Salem. On Saturday, the lovebirds also attended a press meet and thanked the media for their blessings.