Soul Train Awards: Beyonce wins big; see full winners' list

Written by Divya Bhonsale Nov 27, 2022, 02:18 pm 2 min read

Beyonce won big at the Soul Train Music Awards 2022 on November 26 (Photo Credit: Instagram/Beyonce)

The 2022 Soul Train Music Awards were held on Saturday night (early on Sunday in India). This year, Beyonce bagged top category awards at the ceremony, including album of the year. It is also the fifth consecutive year that the album of the year was bagged by a female solo artist. Check out the other categories that Beyonce won, along with the winners' list.

Beyonce makes it big with three wins

Beyonce bagged not one but three wins at this year's Soul Train Music Awards 2022. The pop star won the album of the year trophy for Renaissance. She also won the song of the year award for Break My Soul and the best collaboration prize for Make Me Say It Again, Girl with Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers.

Album of year trophy won again by female solo artist

Interestingly, female solo artists have been bagging the album of the year award at the Soul Train Awards for five years in a row now. While Beyonce won it this year, she was reportedly preceded by H.E.R. for H.E.R. in 2018, Lizzo for Cuz I Love You in 2019, Summer Walker for Over It in 2020, and Jazmine Sullivan for Heaux Tales in 2021.

Winners of the top 7 categories

Album of the Year: Renaissance by Beyonce Song of the Year: Break My Soul by Beyonce Video of the Year: Smokin Out the Window by Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) Best New Artist: Tems Best R&B/Soul Female Artist: Jazmine Sullivan Best R&B/Soul Male Artist: Chris Brown Best Collaboration: Make Me Say It Again, Girl (Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers ft. Beyonce)

The other categories and their winners

Apart from the main category awards, take a look at the winners in the rest of the categories: Soul Train Certified Award: Mary J Blige The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award: Hrs & Hrs by Muni Long Best Dance Performance: About Damn Time by Lizzo Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin Legend Award: The Time Lady of Soul Award: Xscape