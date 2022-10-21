Entertainment

Explainer: Kevin Spacey cleared in sexual assault case, what next?

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 21, 2022, 04:25 pm 3 min read

Anthony Rapp lost the lawsuit filed against Kevin Spacey over an alleged sexual assault incident

A New York jury has sided with Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey in a 1986 sexual assault case. While announcing the verdict in a civil lawsuit filed by actor Anthony Rapp, the jury concluded that Rapp's attorneys couldn't prove that Spacey had touched his "sexual or intimate part or parts." Previously, Spacey had apologized but vehemently denied all allegations. Trigger warning: mentions of sexual abuse.

Background Rapp had disclosed the details in 2017

In 2017, Rapp disclosed the horrifying details through a Buzzfeed article and alleged that Spacey "acted to gratify his sexual desire" at a Manhattan party in 1986. He'd said, "A visibly intoxicated Spacey had picked [him] up, placed [him] on a bed, climbed on top of [him], and made sexual advances." Back then, Spacey was in his late 20s and Rapp was 14.

Verdict 'Rapp had failed to prove his allegations,' found the jury

Rapp's lawyer argued that there were "gaps in Spacey's memory and changes in his recollection." Spacey's lawyer countered that Rapp's story was a "fabrication" and "he was getting more attention in this trial than he has in his entire life." The jury eventually concluded that "Rapp had failed to prove his allegations" and Spacey was "not liable to pay $40M."

Statement 'Hope survivors continue to tell their stories,' said Rapp

While Rapp didn't speak to reporters outside the court, he later posted a note on Twitter. Part of his statement read, "Bringing this lawsuit was always about shining a light, as part of the larger movement to stand up against all forms of sexual violence." "I sincerely hope that survivors continue to tell their stories and fight for accountability," added the Rent actor.

Twitter Post Read the entire statement here

Other cases There's much more trouble on the cards for Spacey

Despite the triumph, Spacey's troubles are far from over. Following the BuzzFeed interview, around 30 men spoke out against Spacey. London's Old Vic Theatre, where he was an artistic director from 2004-2015, revealed it had received 20 allegations of inappropriate behavior. These include "charges of sexual assault against three men and one charge of causing a person to nonconsensually engage in penetrative sexual activity."

Monetary woes Separately, Spacey ordered to shell out $30.9M

Separately, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mel Red Recana ordered Spacey and his production companies to pay the House of Cards makers $30.9M due to the "losses brought on by his 2017 firing for the sexual harassment of crew members." Once this case caught traction, producers Media Rights Capital severed ties with Spacey, while Netflix axed Gore, which Spacey was supposed to headline.