Meta's AI can now dub your Instagram reels

Meta has announced the global rollout of an AI-powered voice translation feature for Facebook and Instagram users. The innovative tool, first unveiled at last year's Connect developer conference, aims to help creators reach a wider audience by translating their content into different languages. The initial launch supports English and Spanish translations, with plans to add more languages in the future.

Feature details Translations sound like the creator's original voice The AI-powered translation feature uses advanced technology to mimic the sound and tone of a creator's own voice. This way, when content is translated into another language, the dubbed voice sounds as authentic as possible. Creators also have the option of using a lip sync feature that aligns translations with their lip movements for an even more natural appearance.

User eligibility Who can use it and how? The AI translation feature is open to Facebook creators with 1,000 or more followers and all public Instagram accounts globally. To use it, creators just have to click on "Translate your voice with Meta AI" before publishing their reel. They can then toggle the button to enable translations and select if they want to include lip syncing as well.

User control Preview translations before going public Creators can preview translations and lip syncs before they go public, with the option to disable either at any time. If a creator chooses not to use the translation feature, it won't affect their original reel. Viewers of translated reels will see a note at the bottom indicating that it was translated using Meta AI.