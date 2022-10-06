Entertainment

As trial begins, here's everything about Kevin Spacey's sexual-assault case

Oct 06, 2022

Kevin Spacey is facing trial in a sexual abuse case that transpired in 1986

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey (63) is set to face trial in New York on Thursday (October 6) in an old sexual abuse case. He has been sued by actor Anthony Rapp (51), who has claimed that Spacey "inappropriately touched him" at a party in 1986 when he was aged 14. Spacey has denied all allegations against him. Here's a backgrounder. Trigger warning: sexual abuse.

Background 'Spacey acted to gratify his sexual desire'

Rapp has alleged that Spacey "acted to gratify his sexual desire" when they met at a Manhattan party in 1986. Back then, Spacey, now 63, was about 26 or 27. The trial will reportedly focus on "Rapp's claims against Spacey of battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress." Sexual assault claims were dismissed in June because "they were brought too late," per The Guardian.

Allegations and apology Rapp had disclosed disturbing details in 2017

In 2017, Rapp disclosed the horrifying case details through a Buzzfeed article. He'd said, "a visibly intoxicated Spacey had picked [him] up, placed [him] on a bed, climbed on top of [him], and made a sexual advance in a Manhattan apartment." Spacey said he "didn't remember" the incident but was "sorry" for the feelings [Rapp] describes having carried with him all these years."

Information Now, Rapp has demanded $40M in damages

Rapp is asking for $40M in punitive and compensatory damages. Compensatory damages are awarded to the victim after being wronged and primarily depend on the worth of one's lawsuit. Punitive damages are to punish the defendant and to deter them from acting similarly ever again.

Lawsuit 'There was no kissing, no undressing, no sexualized statements'

Rapp's statement said: "[He] was aware that [Spacey] was trying to get with [him] sexually," and "fearing for [his] safety, ran into the bathroom of [the Manhattan] apartment." His lawsuit also made it clear that the reported encounter "didn't last more than two minutes" and "there was no kissing, no undressing, no reaching under clothes, and no sexualized statements or innuendo."

Alleged repeat offender Spacey has been embroiled in multiple such cases

Following the BuzzFeed interview, around 30 men spoke out against Spacey. London's Old Vic Theatre, where Spacey was an artistic director from 2004-2015, revealed it had received 20 allegations of inappropriate behavior. The actor faced two criminal charges and both were filed in 2018. One was regarding groping an 18-year-old man and the other by an anonymous masseuse. However, the cases were dismissed later.