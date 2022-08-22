Entertainment

Sarah Hyland marries Wells Adams; 'Modern Family' co-stars attend

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 22, 2022, 12:00 pm 2 min read

Sarah Hyland-Wells Adams are man and wife now! (Photo credit: Instagram/@sarahhyland)

Haley Dunphy got her dream wedding! The Modern Family actor, Sarah Hyland married her fiancé Wells Adams on Saturday in a picture-perfect setting at the Sunstone Winery in California. The couple had been engaged for three years and finally made their marriage official in a gorgeous wedding ceremony, attended by their family, friends, and Hyland's co-stars. Congratulations to the newly wedded couple!

Hyland (31) played the role of Dunphy in the popular comedy series Modern Family on ABC from 2009 to 2020.

Adams, on the other hand, kickstarted his career through the same network but with the reality television show The Bachelorette in Season 12.

The couple planned to get married in August 2020 but their plans were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple exchanged their vows in front of 150 people who were present to witness the ceremony. Hyland was supported by her Modern Family co-stars Sofia Vergara, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Julie Bowen, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Adding to the nostalgia of the show and the much-loved family, Hyland's wedding was officiated by Ferguson who appeared as her uncle Mitchell Pritchett on the show.

The couple had been dating since October 2017, a few months after Hyland parted ways with her boyfriend of more than two years, actor Dominic Sherwood. They got engaged in July 2019 while they were on a romantic getaway in Fiji where he got down on one knee to pop the question on the picturesque shore-front. Hyland had shared her special moment on Instagram.

Wedding prep Duo considered going to Vegas if wait got any longer

In August 2021, Adams, in an interview with People magazine said that they were hoping to get married in 2022 after too many delays in their nuptials. He joked that they were "gonna go to Vegas or the courthouse" if they would have to wait longer. "2022 has got to be our year, right?!" he'd posed. Eventually, they had their perfect summer wedding!