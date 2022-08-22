Entertainment

'Shehzada': Kartik Aaryan wraps 'epic climax,' shares update

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 22, 2022, 11:46 am 2 min read

Kartik Aaryan wrapped up 'Shehzada's climax sequence. (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheAaryanKartik)

Many details about Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada might not be out yet, but we do know that the actor had a sound sleep after shooting the film's "epic climax"! The actor recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of his upcoming film Shehzada and shared the release date for his most "commercial" picture as well. Read on for more details.

Aaryan's last outing, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was a major success as it broke multiple records and also reportedly trended globally on Netflix after its OTT release.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was among the few well-performing films this year as compared to other Bollywood releases that saw a rather poor box office run.

Given the success of his previous film, expectations are sky-high from Shehzada.

Sharing the update, Aaryan wrote, "Insomniac like me slept for 10 hours after the Epic Climax that we shot for #Shehzada filled with Action which I have done for the first time." "Just can't wait for you guys to see it #10thFeb2023 Meri sabse Commercial picture aa rahi hai (My biggest commercial film is coming)." He announced February 10, 2023, as the release date.

Insomniac like me slept for 10hrs after d Epic Climax dat we shot for #Shehzada filled wid Action which I hv done for d 1st time! One of d most difficult, hectic n again a new zone for me.

Just can’t wait for u guys to c it🔜#10Feb2023 Meri sabse Commercial picture aa rahi hai👑 pic.twitter.com/dOONS4mjwG — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) August 21, 2022

Shehzada, helmed by Rohit Dhawan, will showcase Aaryan in an action film for the first time; all the more reason for fans to be excited about it! Moreover, this would also be his second outing with actor Kriti Sanon after they collaborated for the film Luka Chuppi in 2019. The upcoming film is the Hindi adaptation of Allu Arjun's superhit 2020 venture Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Aaryan's film is on track after its release date was shifted from November 4, 2022, to February 10, 2023. The team recently wrapped the Haryana sequence of the film and is currently in Mumbai to shoot for another schedule. Aaryan has other films like Freddy, Captain India, Sajid Nadiadwala's Satya Prem Ki Katha, and another to-be-titled project by Kabir Khan in the pipeline.