Entertainment

#AllAboutFees: Charting Shah Rukh Khan's remuneration through the years

#AllAboutFees: Charting Shah Rukh Khan's remuneration through the years

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 24, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Here's how Shah Rukh Khan's pay graph has increased over the years.

Shah Rukh Khan is undeniably the Baadshah of the industry. This star shines so bright that his fame is acknowledged not just by Bollywood but globally as well! In 2011, Los Angeles Times published a report calling SRK "the biggest movie star you've ever heard of...perhaps the world's biggest movie star, period." We agree! Let's see how SRK's pay graph has increased over time.

Early life SRK's first salary was Rs. 50!

Khan might churn out movies that earn billions, but the origin of his journey has a rather surprising start. During the finale of the television show India Poochega: Sabse Shaana Kaun? in 2015, SRK revealed that his first salary was Rs. 50, which he earned from a job at a Pankaj Udas concert. He spent his salary to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra.

Instagram Post Watch SRK narrate his Taj Mahal story here

Instagram post A post shared by srkfandom1 on July 23, 2022 at 5:26 pm IST

Debut Was supposed to get Rs. 5L for his debut but...

SRK made his debut in 1992 with the film Deewana alongside Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor. In an old interview, Khan revealed that he earned Rs. 4L for his debut film. He was reportedly supposed to get Rs. 1L more if the film completed its 100-day run, but the producer apparently told SRK, "You didn't like the film, so why should we pay you?"

Net worth His net worth is approximately $600M!

Coming to more recent times, SRK makes approximately $50M to $80M in a year, and as per Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is said to be $600M! Additionally, the megastar has recently got back to films, and he has already signed up for three major projects—Dunki, Pathaan, and Jawan. He reportedly charged Rs. 100cr plus profits for Pathaan.

Information All about King Khan's endorsements, car collection, expensive Bandra bungalow

Khan has endorsed brands like ICICI Bank, BYJU's, BigBasket, and Tag Heuer, to name a few. According to Business Insider, he charges Rs. 3.5cr to Rs. 4cr daily to shoot an advertisement! In addition to his Rs. 200cr Bandra bungalow Mannat (per Hindustan Times), he also has a fleet of expensive cars—from a Rolls Royce Phantom costing Rs. 7cr to an ultra-luxurious vanity van.