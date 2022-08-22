Entertainment

'God Father' teaser oozes swag as Chiranjeevi, Salman join forces

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 22, 2022, 11:22 am 2 min read

The teaser of the Telugu film God Father led by Chiranjeevi was dropped on Sunday amidst huge anticipations. The teaser introduced birthday boy Chiru as a messiah with an electrifying swagger that was adrenaline-pumping. With the teaser, the makers also announced that the film will hit the theaters on October 5. The Mohan Raja directorial is the remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam hit film Lucifer.

Context Why does this story matter?

Chiru was last seen in Acharya, which was released in April this year.

Though he appeared on the big screens after a good three years with Acharya, it toppled at the box office and failed to impress his fans.

So, a lot is riding on God Father and with the teaser, it looks like megastar's fans will not be disappointed this time around.

Observation What did the teaser show?

The teaser started with a story of how "God Father" won people's hearts in six years, even though his whereabouts were not known for 20 years. "Do you know who he is? The boss of the bosses. Our one and only God Father," announced a voice, as Chiru emerged with two handguns, shooting two goons and using another as a chair to sit on.

Trailer But not everyone seemed to be happy about his return

Briefly before the megastar's introduction, we got to see Nayanthara, who seems to hate "God Father" and hopes that he doesn't return at all. The real action began when Salman Khan, who calls himself the "younger brother" of Chiru, made an entry and they joined forces. The badly-done CGI during their explosive moment is saved by a whistle-worthy background score by S Thaman.

Information Know more about the upcoming movie

The film also has Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev playing important roles. While Nayanthara will reprise Manju Warrier's role in Lucifer, Khan will fill in the shoes of Prithviraj Sukumaran. However, the makers have not yet revealed who will replace Tovino Thomas's role in the Telugu version. Telugu superstar Ram Charan has bankrolled the project along with RB Choudary and NV Prasad.

