Entertainment

Nude photoshoot row: Ranveer seeks more time from Mumbai Police

Nude photoshoot row: Ranveer seeks more time from Mumbai Police

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 22, 2022, 11:07 am 3 min read

Ranveer Singh had recently stripped nude for a photoshoot for 'Paper' magazine.

Actor Ranveer Singh invited both praise and controversy when he recently posed nude for Paper magazine. In July, an FIR was filed against him after an NGO alleged that he "hurt women's sentiments." Singh was supposed to appear before the Chembur Police on Monday. However, he reportedly sought a two-week extension from the police citing his inability to record his statement on Monday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Singh's photoshoot went viral within a few hours and caused a seemingly endless brouhaha.

While one section of netizens attacked him for being "indecent," "morally corrupt," and "attention-hungry," the other faction stood out in his support.

Several members of the Bollywood fraternity, such as Vidya Balan, Arjun Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt also backed his freedom of expression and called him "bold" and "courageous."

Update Police will issue fresh summons to him later on

Singh was slated to record his statement and express his side of the story in front of the police on Monday (August 22). Now, per ANI, the 83 actor wrote a letter to the Chembur Police expressing his inability to appear before the cops on the due date and requesting an extension of two weeks. The authorities will issue fresh summons to him later.

FIR Complaint said the photos 'hurt women's sentiments, insulting their modesty'

In July, the FIR was filed following a complaint raised by an NGO that accused Singh of "hurting the sentiments of women in general and insulting their modesty by posting nude photographs on social media platforms." Vedika Chaubey, one of the complainants told IANS, "I have filed the complaint with my husband Abhishek Chaubey's NGO. The police have taken cognizance and registered an FIR."

Instagram Post These are the photos that birthed criticism and controversies

Instagram post A post shared by ranveersingh on August 22, 2022 at 10:08 am IST

Information Which sections was Singh booked under?

The FIR was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including Sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult women's modesty), and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Upcoming projects Meanwhile, take a look at Singh's future projects

Singh's last theatrical appearance was in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar in May, which failed critically and commercially. Up next, he'll be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus on December 23, 2022. Based on William Shakespeare's A Comedy of Errors, the film also stars Pooja Hegde. He has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline, set for a 2023 release.

Poll Which of these movies are you planning to watch?