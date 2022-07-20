Entertainment

'Ya Ali' crooner Zubeen Garg sustains head injury; hospitalized

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 20, 2022, 04:12 pm 2 min read

Singer Zubeen Garg sustained a head injury after slipping in a bathroom. (Photo credit: Instagram/@zubeen.garg)

Renowned singer and music composer Zubeen Garg was admitted to a hospital in Assam's Dibrugarh town on Wednesday. The singer was reportedly rushed to the hospital after he sustained a minor head injury. Garg reportedly slipped and fell in the bathroom of a resort he was staying at in Dibrugarh and is currently stable. We wish him a speedy recovery.

Update Singer apparently had epileptic fit followed by a seizure

As per a report published by Republic Media Network, the singer slipped in the bathroom of a resort in Dibrugarh and injured his head. A CT scan revealed that the singer's vitals are stable. Doctors also reportedly informed that Garg had an epileptic fit followed by a seizure. Reports revealed that he received five stitches on his head as well.

Information Assam's CM ensured medical help

Garg is currently undergoing treatment at Sanjeevani Hospital in Dibrugarh. Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended help to shift Garg to Guwahati or anywhere else for treatment by air ambulance if required. The Assam CM also informed state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta to oversee the provision of all necessary medical services to aid the singer's speedy recovery.

Health Garg had faced health issues before as well

This isn't the first time that the 49-year-old singer has faced health issues. Earlier this year, the singer was reportedly hospitalized after he collapsed during an event held in Guwahati. Former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal had visited the singer at the hospital back then to enquire about his health condition and to also reassure his fans and well-wishers about his recovery.

Projects Looking at the singer's notable works

On the work front, the Assamese playback singer has produced music for various Bollywood, Bengali, and Assamese films. One of his most notable tracks is Ya Ali from the 2006 film Gangster: A Love Story which starred actors Kangana Ranaut, Emraan Hashmi, and Shiney Ahuja. He is also known for his song from Hrithik Roshan's film Krrish 3—Dil Tu Hi Bataa.