Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar' locks release date ahead of megastar's birthday

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 21, 2022, 02:36 pm 2 min read

'Bholaa Shankar' booked release date, received new poster. (Photo credit: Twitter/@BholaaShankar)

Ahead of megastar Chiranjeevi's 67th birthday, the makers of Bholaa Shankar announced the film's release date and also unveiled a brand new poster! The actor's upcoming action flick is undoubtedly one of the most exciting and anticipated projects to come from Tollywood this year. Now, the makers have announced that the film is all set for its theatrical release on April 14, 2023.

Bholaa Shankar will mark the debut collaboration between Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi and director Meher Ramesh.

Moreover, the film is reported to be a remake of the Kollywood film Vedalam which starred actor Ajith in the lead role.

For now, Bholaa Shankar is likely to be the actor's second outing in 2023 after the release of his film Mega 154 (named tentatively) in January.

The makers took to the film's official Twitter handle on Sunday to announce the new updates. They wrote, "Wishing The Swagster of INDIAN CINEMA Mega @KChiruTweets...A Very Happy Birthday #BholaaShankar ARRIVING in theatres Worldwide on April 14, 2023." This was followed by a poster in which the actor was seen sporting sunglasses while swinging a chain with Lord Shiva's trishul or trident on it.

Cast Actor Tamannaah Bhatia will play the female lead

In addition to Chiranjeevi, the film will also star actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh. Bhatia will reportedly play the role of Chiranjeevi's romantic interest while Suresh will essay the role of the protagonist's sister. Bholaa Shankar will also mark the second collaboration between Bhatia and Chiranjeevi after they first shared screen space in the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in 2019.

Information Chiranjeevi had shared fashionable motion poster for film in March

Earlier this year in March, the makers shared a motion poster of the film on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. In the clip, the actor was seen resting on the hood of a roofless jeep while swinging the same trishul chain around his finger. Sharing the clip, the actor had written, "Happy #MahaSivaratri to All! Here goes the #VibeOfBHOLAA #BholaaShankarFirstLook."

