Box office: Now, 'Top Gun: Maverick' overtakes 'Avengers: Infinity War'!

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 21, 2022, 02:25 pm 3 min read

'Top Gun: Maverick' has now emerged as Tom Cruise's most successful film in his four-decade-long career.

Top Gun: Maverick continues to wreak havoc at the box office! Top Gun's sequel, the Tom Cruise starrer hit theaters on May 27 and has refused to slow down ever since. A critical and commercial success, the film has proved to be the most successful outing of Cruise's career. And now, it has whizzed past Avengers: Infinity War in terms of domestic collections.

Top Gun: Maverick was released 36 years after its predecessor.

This didn't mar the film's buzz, and instead, played a key role in enhancing the expectations of Cruise's fans who had been awaiting it with bated breath.

The Joseph Kosinski directorial is also Cruise's first film to breach the billion dollar mark globally and was also the highest-grossing Memorial Day weekend opener in America.

Record Film earned $679M at the US box office

Top Gun: Maverick has triumphed over Avengers: Infinity War to solidify itself as the sixth highest-grosser in the US with a collection of $679M. Avengers: Infinity War's collection stands at $678M. The top five spots in the list are enjoyed by Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936M), Avengers: Endgame ($858M), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($804M), Avatar ($760M), and Black Panther ($700M).

Global records 'Top Gun: Maverick' became 13th highest global grosser

The Paramount Pictures production recently became the 13th highest-grossing film globally. This is a splendid accomplishment considering it didn't screen in China and Russia, two major players in the movie business. With a $1.37B global collection, it has now whizzed past the likes of Black Panther ($1.347B), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 2 ($1.342B), and Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($1.332B).

Future developments Will there be a sequel soon? Cast member revealed plans

Though there is no official announcement, reports are rife that the franchise may spawn a third installment. Miles Teller, who played an important role in Top Gun: Maverick, has disclosed that he has spoken to the Mission Impossible actor about the exciting possibility of a third movie. "It's all upto Tom. I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see," said Teller.

OTT Details Movie will be available digitally from August 24

If you missed out on the film in theaters, you can soon watch it digitally! The aviation actioner will arrive on BookMyShow Stream from August 24, where users can either buy or rent the film. Apart from English, it'll also be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film co-stars Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Lewis Pullman, and Monica Barbaro.

