Entertainment

James Cameron's 'Avatar' to re-release in theaters next month!

James Cameron's 'Avatar' to re-release in theaters next month!

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 24, 2022, 12:41 pm 2 min read

Brace yourselves. 'Avatar' is all set to grace theaters again on September 23!

Filmmaker James Cameron has come bearing gifts for cinephiles! While fans are awaiting the release of Avatar's sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water (December 16), Cameron has announced that Avatar will be re-released in cinemas in September. The film will make its way to theaters on September 23 in remastered 4K 3D HDR for a limited time frame. Ready to turn back the clocks?

Context Why does this story matter?

Considered one of the most phenomenal successes in cinematic history, Avatar (2009) scripted history when it became the first film to breach the $2.8B mark (worldwide box office).

Even today, Cameron's fantasy film rests comfortably at the top.

It also whizzed past Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest to clinch the top spot at the global box office for 11 consecutive weeks.

Announcement Cameron's announcement got the internet talking!

James Cameron took to Twitter to share the update. He wrote, "Before our next chapter begins, experience Avatar in remastered 4K 3D HDR in theaters September 23rd for a limited time." The Titanic helmer's announcement sent fans into a frenzy within minutes, with several movie-goers excited at the prospect of leveraging this incredible opportunity. One such netizen wrote, "I'll be seated the first day!"

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement here

Before our next chapter begins, experience Avatar in remastered 4K 3D HDR in theaters September 23rd for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/hjSaKNFXkl — James Cameron (@JimCameron) August 23, 2022

Developments However, it has now been pulled back from OTT

In a bid to draw more viewers to the theaters, Avatar, which was streaming on Disney+, has been pulled back from the streamer. While it is an understandable move from a business perspective, it still came as a shocker to fans since the OTT platform hadn't informed the subscribers beforehand. However, Variety has confirmed that the film will return before the sequel premieres.

Information Meanwhile, here's everything you need to know about 'Avatar 2'

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana will reprise their roles as Jake Sully and Neytiri. The film co-stars Michelle Yeoh, Kate Winslet, and Oona Chaplin. Produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, The Way of Water has been penned by Cameron and Josh Friedman. Peter M Tobyansen and David Valdes are executive producers, with Brigitte Yorke as the associate producer. The cinematography is by Russell Carpenter.