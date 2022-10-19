Entertainment

This Halloween, treat yourself to these 5 spooky movies

Written by Prachi Halgekar Oct 19, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

Celebrate Halloween with these movies

Halloween, the festival celebrated to ward off ghosts arrives each year on October 31. It originates from an ancient Celtic festival, Samhain, where people dressed up in scary costumes, lit bonfires, and attempted to ward off ghosts and spirits. Celebrate this Halloween, dressed up as your favorite gory ghost, and treat yourself to these five spooky, mind-numbing, bone-chilling classic movies of all time.

Interwoven lives 'Trick 'r Treat' (IMDb rating 6.7/10)

The plot revolves around the lives of a high school principal who secretly is a serial killer, a young virgin who may have found her "true love," a couple who extinguish the Jack-o-lantern before midnight, a group of teens who play a prank, and a nasty old man who meets his match. The Michael Dougherty directorial starred Dylan Baker, Brian Cox, and Anna Paquin.

Get an afterlife 'Casper' (IMDb rating 6.1/10)

The friendly ghost

Afterlife therapist (Bill Pullman) and his daughter (Christina Ricci) move into an old mansion to ward off evil spirits when they meet a friendly ghost named Casper. All hell breaks loose when Casper helps the father-daughter duo in ridding of his evil uncles' spirits. The movie takes you on a ride into the afterlife and is must watch combo of horror and comedy.

Power of revenge 'Carrie' (IMDb Rating 7.4/10)

A friendless, shy teenage girl, with a dominating, religious and over-protective mother is invited to prom only to be humiliated by her fellow classmates. She unleashes her telekinetic superpower to seek revenge. "If you've got a taste for terror, take Carrie to the prom" is the movie's tagline. Directed by Brian De Palma, it starred Sissy Spacek as Carrie White.

For friendship 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (IMDb Rating 7.9/10)

One of the greatest classics of all time, this Steven Spielberg movie is a must-watch this Halloween. The story revolves around a troubled little boy who decides to help a friendly alien escape from earth and get back to his home planet. The movie is a combination of anticipation, friendship, warmth, and heartbreak. E.T. warms the hearts of viewers.

Bone chilling 'The Sixth Sense' (IMDb Rating 8.2/10)

A scene from 'The Sixth Sense'

Another Hollywood classic starring Bruce Willis, The Sixth Sense is the story of a young frightened boy from Philadelphia who has the gift of communicating with spirits. The boy seeks aid from a troubled child psychologist to rid himself of this unwanted gift. The movie has a surprising twist at the end and is definitely a compelling watch. It's directed by M Night Shyamalan.