MTV VMA 2022: Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny win big

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 29, 2022, 02:18 pm 3 min read

Take a look at the major winners from MTV VMA 2022.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards were held in New Jersey on Sunday (August 28). A star-studded affair, it included performances by several artists such as Bad Bunny, Jack Harlow, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg, among others. The coveted awards commemorated the best of the music industry and the creme-de-la-creme of Hollywood walked home with prestigious awards. Let's look at the major winners.

Video of the year Taylor Swift clinched the Video of the Year Award!

Taylor Swift was adjudged the winner of the Video of the Year Award for All Too Well. She was competing with Doja Cat for Woman, Drake ft. Future and Young Thug for Way 2 Sexy, Ed Sheeran for Shivers, and Harry Styles for As It Was. Olivia Rodrigo (Brutal) and Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow (Industry Baby) were also in the race.

Artist of the year Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny scripted history

All eyes were on the Artist of the Year Award, which marked a stiff competition between numerous beloved performers. Bad Bunny, Drake, Sheeran, Styles, Harlow, Lil Nas X, and Lizzo were pitted against each other in this prestigious category. Eventually, Bad Bunny emerged victorious. He also has the honor of being the first non-English language artist to be felicitated with this award.

Song of the year 'Happier Than Ever' was adjudged the Best Song

Twenty-year-old Billie Eilish clinched the Song of the Year Award for Happier Than Ever. It had released in July 2021 and comprises 16 tracks. Adele for Easy On Me, Doja Cat for Woman, Elton John and Dua Lipa for Cold Heart (PNAU Remix), Lizzo for About Damn Time, and The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber for Stay had also earned nods in this category.

Best K-Pop K-pop reign continued on a global stage

Numerous K-Pop artists put up an interesting battle in the Best K-Pop category and this group witnessed some incredible nominations. While BTS and Itzy were in the race for Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) and Loco, respectively, Lisa was nominated for Lalisa, Seventeen for Hot, Stray Kids for Maniac, and Twice for The Feels. BLACKPINK's Lisa eventually triumphed over her competitors.

Other prominent awards Blackpink dominated Best Metaverse category, Swift picked up another trophy

BLACKPINK bagged the Best Metaverse Performance award for PUBG Mobile, while Swift clinched another award in the form of Best Longform Video for All Too Well (10-minute version). BTS clinched the Group of the Year Award, the most by any group in VMA's history, while Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Baby were honored with Best Hip-Hop for Do We Have A Problem?

Highlight Johnny Depp made a special appearance!

Another noteworthy highlight was Johnny Depp's appearance, which took everyone by surprise. The 59-year-old appeared at the beginning of the event as the Moon Man, MTV's mascot. "I needed the work," the actor reportedly told the crowd that had gathered outside Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fans responded enthusiastically on social media and wrote that they would love to see more of him.

Twitter Post Watch Johnny Depp's special performance here