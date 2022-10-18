Entertainment

Box office: 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' breaks global records

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 18, 2022, 07:40 pm 2 min read

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' was released on October 13

Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's most-awaited magnum opus The Legend of Maula Jatt finally saw release last week. According to reports, the film directed by Bilal Lashari has had a smashing opening day globally. A remake of Maula Jatt (1979), the film has minted Rs. 51cr ($ 2.3M) globally by opening in 25 markets and over 500 screens. Read on to know more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Director Lashari confirmed in an interview with Variety earlier that the film was in the making for about a decade.

The official first look of the mega-budget venture was dropped back in 2018.

But the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things, delayed its premiere.

And according to reports, it's the most expensive Pakistani film by far.

So, expectations are pretty high.

Collection Country-wise box office breakup of the film

The Legend of Maula Jatt, a historical drama, has minted $2,90,000 in the US, while in the UK, it made a total of $3,55,000. But it was in the UAE that the film saw its biggest collection. It made a whopping collection of $5,15,000. As far as its domestic box office records are concerned, it has minted $5,17,000 in Pakistan.

Details What is the film all about?

The Legend of Maula Jatt narrates the story of Maula Jatt (Fawad), who is a fierce warrior with a traumatizing past. The vengeful Jatt takes a vow to bring down his enemy camp led by Noori Natt (Hamza Ali Abbasi). Fawad and Mahira have shared the screen space in the Pakistani TV show Humsafar and have also separately starred in a few Indian films.

Quote Here's what the director said about the success

Lashari spoke with Deadline where he said he was "overwhelmed" with the success. He said, "I'm beyond overwhelmed by the love the film has received from audiences and critics. We are so proud that The Legend of Maula Jatt has been instrumental in putting Pakistan-made cinema on the global map as it continues to win over hearts in theaters across the world."