Entertainment

Olivia Wilde-Jason Sudeikis join forces to call-out ex-nanny's 'false' allegations

Olivia Wilde-Jason Sudeikis join forces to call-out ex-nanny's 'false' allegations

Written by Prachi Halgekar Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Oct 18, 2022, 07:19 pm 2 min read

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis snapped back at ex-nanny's allegations

Actors Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde have not had it easy ever since their separation in 2020 after a seven-year-long relationship. On Monday, the former celebrity couple fired back at a story published in The Daily Mail, where their ex-nanny had made apparent "false" allegations against them. They claimed they were doing a great job at co-parenting. Here's everything that unfolded.

Context Why does this story matter?

Wilde and Sudeikis officially ended their engagement in December 2020.

The former couple share custody of a five-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son.

In the wake of the allegations made by their ex-nanny, Wilde is now facing the brunt of having "left" her family for boyfriend-singer Harry Styles.

The former couple has jointly fired back at the nanny for leveling these "false" allegations.

Details What had the nanny alleged?

The former nanny for the children of the two stars spilled private details regarding the events that led to the couple's breakup. They told The Daily Mail that Wilde was in an affair with the English singer-songwriter a month before the former couple split up. The One Direction singer and Wilde were papped together since early 2021, sparking speculations among people.

Quote Nanny on '18-month-long campaign of harassing us'

"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," read the pair's joint statement. They alleged that the nanny was on an "18-month-long campaign of harassing us" but had the hope that after their statement, "she will now choose to leave our family alone."

Relationship timeline Wilde-Sudeikis had seven years of companionship

Wilde and Sudeikis met at a Saturday Night Live finale party in 2011. It was over a month later that Sudeikis finally reached out to Wilde on her cell number. After proposing to Wilde in January 2013, the couple welcomed their first baby in 2014 and the second one in 2016. Their seven-year-long engagement ended in December 2020.

Report Here's what we know of Wilde, Styles's whirlwind romance

Meanwhile, Styles and Wilde surprised fans when their whirlwind romance surfaced off the sets of Don't Worry Darling. They were tagged as a couple after being seen holding hands at a wedding in January 2021. This came a month after Wilde split up with Sudeikis leading to rumors that Wilde was having an affair with Styles even before the former couple separated.