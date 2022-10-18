Entertainment

'Uunchai' trailer: Three friends taste the true spirit of freedom

Written by Prachi Halgekar Oct 18, 2022, 05:40 pm 2 min read

This November, get ready to experience the true essence of freedom and friendship as three friends take a journey to the peaks to test their physical limits in Uunchai. The Sooraj R Barjatya-directorial is all set to hit the screens on November 11 and its trailer was dropped on Tuesday. The Hindi adventure drama is produced by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media, and Mahaveer Jain.

One of the most awaited movies this season, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher, Uunchai is all set to greet us.

The trailer of the movie was released a month before its premiere to further heighten the fans' anticipation.

The film displays a promising cast and some very good cinematography can be expected from the movie.

Takeaway Big B, Irani, and Kher put on an amazing show

The much-awaited trailer of Uunchai promises that the movie will be a blend of emotions and thrill. Our leading trio of friends (Bachchan, Irani, and Kher), set out on a trek to the base camp of Mt. Everest to disperse the ashes of their fourth friend (Danny Denzongpa). All this, on the account of realizing his unfulfilled wish to go to Mt. Everest.

What to expect Parineeti Chopra adds more life to the movie

The trailer starts on a lighter note and holds in store some rib-tickling lines by Irani and Kher. Parineeti Chopra adds more life to the movie with her lively performance. The film promises some very catchy dance numbers. Overcoming challenges irrespective of shortfalls is the general takeaway from the trailer and this can be expected to get reflected in the film.

Comebacks Barjatya's comeback after 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'

Director Barjatya makes a comeback with this movie (Uunchai) after his last film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. Sarika is also set to make her long-awaited comeback in Bollywood after Baar Baar Dekho in 2016. Before this, the makers gave us the first glimpse by releasing a poster of the movie and all the lead characters' first looks.