Entertainment

'Bhediya': Kriti Sanon's first-look as Dr. Anika wows the internet

'Bhediya': Kriti Sanon's first-look as Dr. Anika wows the internet

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 18, 2022, 04:10 pm 2 min read

'Bhediya' will be released on November 25

Bollywood star Kriti Sanon on Tuesday unveiled her first look from the upcoming film Bhediya ahead of the trailer release on Wednesday. In the first look poster, Sanon gets introduced as Dr. Anika and she can be seen sporting short hair. She is also seen holding a jet injector while looking into the camera. Read on to know more about the Amar Kaushik directorial.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bhediya is billed to be a horror comedy and Bollywood has been seeing a steady increase in the number of horror comedies.

Starting from the 2018 film Stree starring Rajkummar Rao to the most recent Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, several films in the genre have impressed viewers.

Most of them are backed by Dinesh Vijan.

But let's see if Bhediya manages to make a mark.

Observation What does the poster show?

Sharing the poster, Sanon wrote on social media, "Meet Dr. Anika! Bhediya ki doctor (wolf's doctor)! Humans, please visit at your own risk!" It is reported that the actor will be seen playing a veterinary doctor in the film. The film also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The Kaushik directorial is heading for a theatrical premiere on November 25.

Twitter Post Check out the new look here

Details Teaser, Dhawan's first look poster were revealed earlier

Meanwhile, Dhawan's first look poster was shared by the makers on Monday, which was received well by fans. It introduced Dhawan in a ferocious avatar as a wolf's fiery silhouette was placed in the foreground and other actors in the background. In September, makers also unveiled a short teaser of the movie that hinted that the film will be about human encroachment affecting wildlife.

Updates Other movies led by Sanon to look forward to

Sanon, who was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Bachchhan Paandey, has several other movies in her lineup. This includes her film with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan titled Adipurush. Sanon will be seen playing Goddess Sita in the mythological drama directed by Om Raut. She also has a film with Tiger Shroff titled Ganapath and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.