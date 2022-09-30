Entertainment

Varun-Kriti's 'Bhediya' teaser promises goosebumps-inducing mystic thriller; trailer date revealed

Varun-Kriti's 'Bhediya' teaser promises goosebumps-inducing mystic thriller; trailer date revealed

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Sep 30, 2022, 01:01 pm 2 min read

'Bhediya' teaser was dropped on Friday.

It's a double celebration for Kriti Sanon. Right after her upcoming mythological saga Adipurush received its first look on Friday, the makers of Bhediya dropped its teaser. While Sanon doesn't appear in the teaser, the Maddock Films project aptly welcomes viewers into the world of the urban legend of the werewolf. Further, the release date of the trailer was also revealed.

Context Why does this story matter?

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the Varun Dhawan starrer is the third film in Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy franchise (after Stree and Roohi).

Given the success of the previous films, there are high hopes pinned on Bhediya.

Completely shot during the pandemic, it was reportedly completed in record time following a tight schedule.

Originally set for an April release, it'll now come out in November.

Teaser What did the teaser show?

The mere 50-second clip opens with an aerial shot of a dense forest and soon the camera pans at a wolf looking at a cottage in the middle of a forest. We see shots of a wolf chasing a man across the jungle and a group of people around a fire participating in a ritual, possibly to awaken some werewolf legend.

Anticipation Will plot discuss human encroachment affecting wildlife?

Apart from the scattered visual clues, the teaser is aided by a fiery rap in Hindi. Giving us a glimpse of the Bhediya's tale, the rap suggests how the wolf's home was the jungle but that's changing as days pass (maybe due to human encroachment) and now the wolf must tackle humans head-on. Bhediya will deliver a commentary on mysticism and socio-cultural traditions.

Twitter Post Check out the teaser here

Information Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee also part of cast

The trailer for the flick will be released on October 19, ahead of its theatrical premiere on November 25. Actors Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee make up the primary cast. Music has been helmed by the noted Sachin-Jigar duo. Dhawan's first look was released on November 25 last year, now we can expect the film to conclude this year-end with a bang.