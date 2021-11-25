'Bhediya': Varun Dhawan emotes 'don't mess with me' in first-poster

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Nov 25, 2021, 08:08 pm

'Bhediya' is touted to be a horror comedy

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya's first look poster is now here! In the photo, the actor strikes a fierce look with his eyes silently conveying the message, "You don't want to mess with me." Along with the poster, the film's makers also announced the new release date. It will now hit cinema halls on November 25, 2022, exactly a year from now.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Bollywood has been seeing a steady increase in the number of horror comedies. Starting from the 2018 film Stree starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor to the most recent Roohi featuring Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, several films in the genre have impressed viewers. Of course all are backed by Dinesh Vijan but Bhediya would need to stand out anyway. Will it be successful?

Resemblance

Netizens pointed out the poster's resemblance with 'Redrum's

The poster shows Dhawan in a rugged look staring with his wolf-like eyes. It has the film's title Bhediya written in a font like claw marks. Makers have revealed only the actor's look, meaning, looks of other cast memebers are still being kept under wraps. Netizens, however, came down heavily on the creators and compared Bhediya's poster with the one of 2018 thriller Redrum.

Twitter Post

Check out the poster here

Speculation

Release was postponed to avoid clash with 'Laal Singh Chaddha'?

Bhediya was originally planned to be released mid-April, 2022. But the latest announcement has made it clear that its premiere will happen several months after the original date. Makers are citing heavy visual effects as a reason for the delay, but there are speculations that they did not want a clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is releasing on April 14, 2022.

Quote

The film is 'a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery'

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the VFX and special effects of the film are being crafted by a noted Hollywood studio. Talking about the film, Kaushik had said, "Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something special. It is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible."