Cancer-stricken Kirron Kher starts 'India's Got Talent' season 9 shoot

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 25, 2021, 07:37 pm

Kirron Kher returns as judge of 'India's Got Talent' season nine

It was earlier this month we learned that actor-politician Kirron Kher will be returning as the judge of India's Got Talent (IGT) season nine. She was diagnosed with blood cancer in April and hence had to leave the show for treatment. Now that she has started shooting, co-judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra is excited, so much so that she wants Kher to adopt her.

Why does this story matter?

Taking to social media, Shetty Kundra remarked that she comes to the sets only because of Kher's jewelry and since Sikandar (Kher's son) won't wear those, the veteran should adopt her. Kher replied, "The other day I told him I think I should sell some of my jewelry because you aren't getting married', and he said, 'Don't do it, my wife will wear it'."

'No one understands pulse of the show as she does'

Apart from Kher and Shetty Kundra, the reality show also has rapper Badshah and ace lyricist Manoj Muntashir as judges. Muntashir also shared his thoughts recently on the "Godmother of IGT" aka Kher's return. "No one understands the pulse of the show as she does. But experience has not made her cynical on the contrary; she's ready to be surprised," he said.

Muntashir highlights 'Kirron ji's signature stare' keeps them disciplined

"There's certain chemistry between the four of us, which is unique. There are moments when Badshah, Shilpa and I totally lose control like kids. If it's not for Kirron ji's signature stare, nothing can glue us back to our seats and make us carry on with our assigned job," Muntashir said. On her part, Kher had said the show is "close to my heart!"

Cancer

This is how Kher dealt with her cancer

Kher and others resumed shooting for the show yesterday. Talking of her cancer, the actress had revealed that she kept herself busy despite the painful suffering. Naturally she wasn't allowed to travel, but she didn't let negative thoughts disturb her. "I've been working even when I was in the hospital. In fact, I recently inaugurated an oxygen plant in Chandigarh, virtually," she had said.