Noted Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Chandigarh, Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. The unsavory news was confirmed by her party colleague Arun Sood on Wednesday. Sood said that Kher is on the path of recovery and her treatment had started last year. She is the wife of celebrated Bollywood actor Anupam Kher.

What happened Congress raised questions about Kher's absence from her constituency

Sood, the president of BJP's Chandigarh unit, held a special press conference after Congress targeted the saffron party over Kher's continual absence. Congress pointed out that she is "missing" since December. Kher had won from Chandigarh for the first time in 2014, defeating Congress's Pawan Bansal and actress Gul Panag, who was fielded by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). She won again in 2019.

Statement She was in Chandigarh till December last year: Sood

Defending Kher, Sood told the press that she was in Chandigarh till December. "She was in the city till December last year. She is a senior citizen and diabetic. She was advised against venturing outside the house during the lockdown," he said. The leader also criticized Congress, saying its leaders know about her health problems, yet are making an issue about it.

Quote Sood revealed Kher is undergoing treatment in Mumbai

"People had been going all out to use words like 'missing', gumshuda for Kher. I just want to announce that she is suffering from multiple myeloma and undergoing treatment for the same at Mumbai's hospital," he said.

Details Disease had spread to her left arm and right shoulder

Sood said that Kher's diagnosis came to the fore after she suffered a fracture in her left arm. "After her medical tests at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma," he informed, adding that the disease had affected her left arm and right shoulder. She went to Mumbai on December 4 for her treatment.

Treatment She was also admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital

He added that the 68-year-old was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital. Though the disease has receded from the infected areas, her chemotherapy sessions are continuing. "In one week, she has to visit the hospital for two hours, and the next week she has to be hospitalized for a night. This is apart from the other treatment that is going on at her place," Sood disclosed.