Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi landed in controversy on Tuesday after a social activist, Dinesh Kallahalli, approached the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant and demanded a detailed investigation into an alleged sex scandal involving the 60-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. A police inquiry is underway, and the BJP has also warned action against the state minister. Here are more details on this.

Details A non-cognizable report has been filed

Bengaluru Police started an inquiry into the allegations but is yet to file an FIR on the matter. A non-cognizable report has been registered at the Cubbon Park Police station in Bengaluru, The News Minute reports. "We have taken a petition and started an inquiry. We need to ascertain certain details and inquire about the victim first (sic)," MN Anunchet, Bengaluru Central DCP, said.

Allegations Jarkiholi allegedly sought sexual favors in return for job

In his complaint, Kallahalli alleged that Jarkiholi had sought sexual favors from a woman in lieu of a government job. Kallahalli also submitted a CD which purportedly contains clips of the woman and the minister. Jarkiholi had also allegedly threatened the woman with dire consequences. In fact, videos of the two in a compromising position were aired on multiple Kannada news channels on Tuesday.

Defense Will resign if allegations proved true, says Jarkiholi

However, Jarkiholi has vehemently denied the allegations, saying that he will quit politics if the accusations are proved true. "I do not even know the woman and the complainant. I am going to meet my high command to convey a clarification about the alleged video," he told reporters, adding, "A thorough investigation must be conducted in this issue."

Information Meanwhile, Congress workers stage protest against him

Meanwhile, the rival party Congress' workers took to the streets in Bengaluru to stage a protest against the accused minister over the said allegations and demanded his arrest.

BJP Will take action after checking authenticity of video: BJP leader

Separately, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has said that the BJP will take action after checking the authenticity of the alleged sex tape. "I have seen the video of state minister Ramesh Jarakiholi in the media. I will speak to the Chief Minister and the party chief about it tomorrow. We will check the authenticity of the CD and take action accordingly," Joshi told reporters.

Information Controversy comes ahead of Karnataka Budget session