A 45-year-old man died shortly after being administered the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in a hospital in Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday. Sukhdev Kirdat, who worked as a driver with an eye specialist, received the shot around 11 am and fainted in an observation room 15 minutes after that. Here are more details on this.

Details He was rushed to the IGM hospital

Kirdat had complained of giddiness while he was seated in the waiting hall at the inoculation center. He was then rushed to the Indira Gandhi Memorial hospital nearby, where he was declared dead. Doctors said the exact cause of death is not known yet, but will be cleared after the post-mortem. Kirdat had reportedly taken the first dose on January 28.

Details 'His BP, oxygen levels were normal'

"He took his first dose a month back and there was no problem...We found out that he had blood pressure for many years. There were symptoms like swelling of feet. But here his BP was normal and oxygen was also normal," said Dr. KR Kharat. "He was also an alcoholic. But no link can be established until we get the autopsy report," he added.

Vaccines Two vaccines currently being used in India

Two vaccines are currently being used in India - Covishield, which has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and manufactured by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. Some other vaccines are also being considered. Even as the central government has said that both the vaccines are safe, some possible short-term side effects have been listed by the respective companies.

Situation COVID-19 infected 1.11 crore, killed 1.57 lakh in India