Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 11.13 million with 12K+ new casesLast updated on Mar 03, 2021, 02:23 am
India on Tuesday reported more than 14,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 11.13 million cases.
Meanwhile, at least 90 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,57,403.
Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections.
Here are more updates.
Statistics
Till Tuesday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,11,24,527 COVID-19 cases, including 1,57,248 deaths, 1,68,358 active cases, and 1,07,98,921 recoveries.
According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,11,39,331 cases and 1,57,403 deaths till Tuesday night. Over 10.81 million have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic.
1,48,55,073 people were vaccinated in India till 1 pm on Tuesday.
Worst-hit
How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday
Maharashtra: 21,69,330 total cases, 52,238 deaths, 20,36,790 recoveries.
Kerala: 10,64,279 total cases, 4,226 deaths, 10,12,484 recoveries.
Karnataka: 9,52,037 total cases, 12,343 deaths, 9,33,730 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 8,90,080 total cases, 7,169 deaths, 8,82,137 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 8,52,478 total cases, 12,502 deaths, 8,35,979 recoveries.
Delhi: 6,39,681 total cases, 10,911 deaths, 6,27,227 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 6,03,711 total cases, 8,728 deaths, 5,92,901 recoveries.
Key updates
7.8K new cases in Maharashtra; Kerala reports 2.9K fresh infections
7,863 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 10.4% with 75,521 tests.
Kerala, which has been witnessing a decline in infections, reported 2,938 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 4.3% with 68,094 tests.
Madhya Pradesh reported 331 new cases, pushing the tally to 2,62,433, including 3,865 deaths and 2,55,595 recoveries.
Key updates
Delhi reports 217 more cases; 635 fresh infections in Punjab
217 more people tested positive in Delhi. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.32% with 66,624 tests conducted on Tuesday.
Punjab reported a spike of 730 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 1,83,538. 5,860 patients have died in the state while 1,72,480 have recovered.
Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh reported 462, 437, 106, and 105 new cases respectively.