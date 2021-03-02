The Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Tuesday approved a bill reserving 75% of jobs in the private sector for the people of the state. The reservation would be applicable to private sector jobs up with gross salary up to Rs. 50,000/month. The Haryana Assembly had passed the bill—a key poll promise made by the ruling alliance partner Jannayak Janta Party—late last year.

Quote Great happiness for youths of Haryana: Deputy CM

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said, "This is the day of great happiness for the youths of the state...the youths of the state now will get 75% reservation in private sector jobs... they will get the reservation in every company, society, and trust." The Haryana government had earlier said that the reservation will be "socially, economically and environmentally desirable."

Bill Companies must register details of employees earning under Rs. 50,000/month

The bill makes it mandatory for private sector companies to reserve 75% of jobs with salaries up to Rs. 50,000/month for Haryana natives. The government had said that companies must register details of all employees getting up to Rs. 50,000/month. Failure to do so within three months since enforcement will attract penalties. Companies can invoke a clause if suitable local candidates cannot be found.

Key details People domiciled in state to benefit from law

The bill defines natives as those domiciled in the state. A person is said to have domicile status if they are born in Haryana or have lived there for at least 15 years. It covers private companies, societies, trusts, and partnership firms in the state. It has provisions for training of eligible local candidates when qualified people are not available.

Information Law will discourage influx of migrants seeking low-paid jobs