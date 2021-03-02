Karnataka Minister BC Patil today sparked controversy as he took the COVID-19 vaccine at his home instead of a designated hospital. His decision drew criticism from many, including several Opposition leaders. According to the protocol, eligible citizens are required to visit a government or private medical facility to get vaccinated against coronavirus. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has sought a report on the matter.

Details Patil, his wife received vaccine doses at their home today

Patil, the 64-year-old State Agriculture Minister, and his wife received the COVID-19 vaccine doses at their residence in Haveri district on Tuesday, the second day of the vaccination drive to inoculate those aged above 60 years and those above 45 but with comorbidities. He had himself posted a tweet about receiving the vaccine dose at home, which drew the attention of many.

Quote 'What is wrong in this?'

Defending his decision, Patil reportedly said, "If I go to the hospital to get vaccinated, people will have to wait due to my visit. But here I can attend to people and also can get vaccinated. What is wrong in this?"

Reaction It is wrong, says Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar expressed displeasure at the conduct of Patil and said there is no provision for people to take the vaccine at home. "Unless there is a prior permission, no one is allowed to go home to vaccinate. It is wrong to go home to administer a vaccine," Sudhakar said, adding he would issue a circular to doctors in this regard.

Action Union Health Ministry seeks report over the matter

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has asked for a report from the Karnataka government over the issue. "This is not allowed in the protocol. It has come to our notice, we have asked for a report from the Karnataka government," Rajesh Bhushan, the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, told the media during a press briefing today.

