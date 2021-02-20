Last updated on

Last updated on Feb 20, 2021, 04:27 am

India on Friday reported more than 13,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 10.97 million cases. Meanwhile, at least 100 more patients died in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,56,270. Kerala and Maharashtra, which are the two worst-hit Indian states, continued to report a high daily positivity rate in coronavirus infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 1,09,63,394 COVID-19 cases, 1,56,111 deaths

Till Friday morning, the Health Ministry had reported 1,09,63,394 COVID-19 cases, including 1,56,111 deaths, 1,39,542 active cases, and 1,06,67,741 recoveries. According to data compiled from state/UT statistics, India reported 1,09,77,193 cases and 1,56,270 deaths till Friday night. Over 10.67 million have recovered. 1,04,49,942 people were vaccinated in India till 6 pm on Friday and a total of 2,61,935 beneficiaries were vaccinated on the day.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Friday

Maharashtra: 20,87,632 total cases, 51,713 deaths, 19,89,963 recoveries. Kerala: 9,83,374 total cases, 4,061 deaths, 9,61,789 recoveries. Karnataka: 9,47,246 total cases, 12,287 deaths, 9,29,058 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 8,89,156 total cases, 7,167 deaths, 8,81,369 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 8,47,385 total cases, 12,451 deaths, 8,30,787 recoveries. Delhi: 6,37,603 total cases, 10,897 deaths, 6,25,653 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 6,02,592 total cases, 8,712 deaths, 5,91,359 recoveries.

Key updates 4.5K new cases in Kerala; Maharashtra reports 6.1K fresh infections

Kerala reported 4,505 new cases, marking a daily positivity rate of 6.6% with 67,574 tests. The Centre has asked states to limit the positivity rate under 5%. 6,112 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, marking a daily positivity rate of 9.1% with 67,126 tests. In Chhattisgarh, daily infections stood at 259. The tally has climbed to 3,10,469, including 3,793 deaths and 3,03,637 recoveries.

Key updates Delhi reports 158 more cases; 194 fresh infections in Bengal