Google's first nuclear-powered AI data center will be in Tennessee

Power supply

Nuclear energy for data centers

The nuclear power generated at the Hermes 2 plant will be used to run Google's data centers in Montgomery County, Tennessee, and Jackson County, Alabama. The facility is expected to start operations by 2030. "Nuclear is the bedrock of the future of energy security. Google stepping in and helping shoulder the burden of the cost and risk for first-of-a-kind nuclear projects... keeps us from having to burden our customers with development of that technology," said TVA CEO Don Moul.