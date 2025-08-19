Stargazing 101: How to spot these amazing star clusters in August
August nights are perfect for stargazing, with a chance to spot spectacular star clusters containing hundreds of thousands of stars.
This month, you can catch three amazing star clusters—the Great Hercules Cluster, the Hyades, and the Pleiades—using just binoculars or a small telescope.
It's a great way to see how stars group together and get a little lost in space.
Tips to spot the clusters
Let your eyes adjust to the dark for at least 30 minutes so you can see even faint stars.
Try using "averted vision" (looking slightly away from what you want to see) to spot dimmer objects.
The Great Hercules Cluster sits between Zeta Herculis and Eta Herculis—definitely worth finding!
Also, look out for the Hyades's "V" shape in Taurus and catch the Pleiades (the Seven Sisters) before sunrise.
Each cluster offers its own unique view of our universe this August.