Stargazing 101: How to spot these amazing star clusters in August

Tips to spot the clusters

Let your eyes adjust to the dark for at least 30 minutes so you can see even faint stars.

Try using "averted vision" (looking slightly away from what you want to see) to spot dimmer objects.

The Great Hercules Cluster sits between Zeta Herculis and Eta Herculis—definitely worth finding!

Also, look out for the Hyades's "V" shape in Taurus and catch the Pleiades (the Seven Sisters) before sunrise.

Each cluster offers its own unique view of our universe this August.