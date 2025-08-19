Excel's new Copilot() function helps you crunch numbers with AI
Excel just got a boost with its new Copilot() function, now in beta for Windows and Mac.
This AI-powered feature lets you summarize, generate ideas, and create lists right inside your spreadsheet—no extra tools needed.
It updates results automatically as your data changes, making it easier to stay on top of things.
How to use the new function
Just type =COPILOT(prompt, [context]) in any cell to use natural language commands—think "summarize this table" or "make a list from these names."
Copilot even adds emojis for quick sentiment checks.
It's part of Microsoft 365 Copilot and will soon be available on Excel for web through the Frontier program.
Your data stays private, Microsoft says
Microsoft says your data stays private: nothing you enter trains their AI models.
Copilot runs directly inside Excel (no annoying script refreshes), though there are still a few bugs being fixed.
Microsoft has indicated it could add offline support in the future, so you can work smarter anywhere—even without internet access.