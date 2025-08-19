'Thama' teaser out: Ayushmann-Rashmika promise eternal romance 

The makers of the upcoming film Thama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna , have unveiled the official teaser. The one-minute 49-second video gives a glimpse into a unique blend of romance and horror. The film is produced by Maddock Films and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It will be released in theaters worldwide on Diwali this year.

Teaser highlights What to expect from 'Thama' The teaser opens with a romantic dialogue between Khurrana and Mandanna, where the duo talks about staying apart for a century. The visuals set the stage for what appears to be a moving tale of passion. However, the entry of Nawazuddin Siddiqui changes everything, suggesting an unexpected turn in the narrative. The film is touted as a "bloody" good show of horror romance.

Character details Meet the characters Khurrana plays Alok, described as "Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed (the last ray of hope)." Mandanna plays Tadaka, who is called "Roshni ki ek hi pehli kiran (the very first ray of light)." Siddiqui plays Yakshasan, the "Andhere ka Badshah (King of Darkness)," while Paresh Rawal plays Mr Ram Bajaj Goyal.