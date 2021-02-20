Eknath Khadse, from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Maharashtra Minister Bacchu Kadu revealed separately that they have contracted coronavirus for the second time. Khadse was admitted in November due to COVID-19 while Kadu had tested positive for the highly-contagious disease in September. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole reportedly isolated himself after two people in his office tested positive. Here's more.

Details Khadse has been hospitalized, says he is 'feeling fine'

About his diagnosis, Khadse said, "I was admitted in November last year for the same infection. I have tested positive again. I am feeling fine." He has been admitted to Bombay Hospital, reports PTI. Separately, Kadu, Minister of State for Water Resources, revealed, "I have tested COVID-19 positive for a second time. Those who have come in contact with me, please get tested. (sic)"

Twitter Post I am currently in isolation: Kadu

माझी कोरोना चाचणी दुसर्‍यांदा पॉजिटीव्ह आली असून, सध्या मी आयसोलेशनमध्ये आहे. मागील काही दिवसांत माझ्या संपर्कात आलेल्या सर्वांनी स्वत:ची काळजी घ्यावी, आवश्यक वाटत असेल, तर स्वतःची चाचणी करून घ्यावी. — BACCHU KADU (@RealBacchuKadu) February 19, 2021

Tally Maharashtra added over 6,000 cases to its tally yesterday

The notable politicians tested positive amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. On Friday, 6,112 fresh cases were reported from the western state, 685 more than Thursday's figures. The last time Maharashtra reported over 6,000 fresh infections was on October 30, after which the daily tally fell significantly. Mumbai reported 823 fresh coronavirus cases yesterday, the highest since December 3.

Rules BMC enforced strict rules to control spurt in cases

Amid a worrying spike in cases, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has introduced new rules to keep a check on citizens' lax behavior. Hundreds of marshals were deployed to nab those traveling in suburban trains without masks. The civic body has also decided to inspect marriage halls, venues, etc. to see if coronavirus-linked precautions are being adhered to. Institutional quarantine is mandatory for travelers from Brazil.

Contact tracing Mobile vans are conducting coronavirus tests in densely-populated areas

The civic body would also start stamping the hands of citizens who have been asked to quarantine at home. Notably, Kiran Dighavkar, BMC's Assistant Commissioner of the G-North ward, which covers Dharavi, said, "In slums like Dharavi, and high-risk areas such as Mahim and Dadar, mobile vans have started doing rounds. Fifteen high-risk contacts of every positive patient are being traced."

Inspection Mayor visited hospital where international passengers were being quarantined