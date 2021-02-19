Two policemen died after being shot at by terrorists in the Barzulla area of Srinagar district in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police officials confirmed. This is the second such attack in the last three days. The area was cordoned off following the attack and a hunt is currently underway to nab the perpetrators. Here are more details on this.

Police recovers the CCTV footage of the attack

The slain policemen were identified as Mohammad Yousuf and Suhail Ahmad. They had been shifted to a hospital after being shot at by unidentified terrorists but both succumbed to their injuries. The police have since recovered the CCTV footage of the attack. "We pay our rich tributes to the #martyrs and standby their families at this crucial juncture (sic)," Kashmir Police tweeted this afternoon.

#BarzullaTerrorAttackUpdate: Both the injured #policemen namely SgCT Mohammad Yousuf of Zurhama Kupwara and Ct Suhail Ahmad of Logripora Aishmuqam attained #martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the #martyrs and standby their families at this crucial juncture. @JmuKmrPolice

Information Police says the perpetrator is an LeT militant

The CCTV footage recovered from the spot shows a terrorist opening fire with his gun at a busy juncture while some cars are seen passing by. Police says that the perpetrator is a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) member.

#WATCH Terrorist opens fire in Baghat Barzulla of Srinagar district in Kashmir today



( CCTV footage from police sources)

Reaction Mehbooba Mufti condemns the attack

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack and offered condolences to the bereaved families. "Condemn the killing of two policemen in the Baghat attack. My heart goes out to their families & loved ones. This cycle of violence serves no cause & begets only misery (sic)," the former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state tweeted.

Quote Senseless and cowardly, says Omar Abdullah

Meanwhile, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, "What makes this attack even more reprehensible is that SgCT Mohammad Yousuf of Zurhama and Ct Suhail Ahmad of Logripora were unarmed & shot in the back. Senseless & cowardly at the same time."

