Activist Disha Ravi (21), arrested in connection with the "toolkit" case, was on Friday sent to three days' judicial custody at the request of the Delhi Police. Ravi was apprehended from her Bengaluru home on February 13 for allegedly editing the "toolkit" document related to the ongoing farmers' protest. She was then sent to five-day police custody by a Delhi court, which ended today.

Details Delhi Police wants to question Ravi again

A Delhi court on Friday sent Ravi to three days' judicial custody after the activist was produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Aakash Jain. The order came after a request from the Delhi Police because they wanted to question her again on February 22. Representing the police, Additional Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed told the court that Ravi shifted the blame during her interrogation.

Police Ravi was 'evasive' during interrogation; 'shifted blame'

Ahmed informed the court that Ravi was "evasive" during the interrogation and "shifted the blame to co-accused" Shantanu Muluk and Nikita Jacob. Ravi is the only one to be arrested so far. Muluk and Jacob have been granted transit anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court. Ahmed pointed out that Ravi's bail plea was also to be heard before the Sessions Court on Saturday.

Information Delhi Police wants Ravi to confront co-accused

Ahmed said a notice has already been sent to Muluk asking him to join the investigation on February 22. The police wants to question Ravi again and bring her face-to-face with the other co-accused in this case, the public prosecutor added.

Release Case diary not maintained as per law: Ravi's lawyer

Meanwhile, demanding Ravi's release, advocate Siddarth Agarwal argued that the case diary was not maintained as per the law, raising apprehensions of tampering. It was argued, "I'm objecting to the manner in which case diary is being provided...I would request that this is not a case diary in accordance be law and I should be released on that ground alone," Bar and Bench reported.

Case Ravi was arrested last week from Bengaluru

Ravi was arrested on February 13 from her Bengaluru home for allegedly editing the "toolkit" document related to the farmers' protest. The document was tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. On the basis of the document, the police has alleged an international conspiracy to malign India's image. It has also claimed that the document was created by Poetic Justice Foundation, a "Khalistani group."

Recent news Delhi HC heard Ravi's plea against media leaks earlier today