Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, have donated Rs. 1 lakh to the relief fund for the fire victims of Longliang village, Arunachal Pradesh. The news was shared by Twitter handle Dipro Ziro, which calls itself the Department of Information and Public Relations page. The couple is currently in the NE state, as Dhawan is working on his project, Bhediya.

Images of the duo wearing traditional outfits and posing with the locals have also been shared online. The caption of those images read, "#VarunDhawan and #NatashaDalal donated Rs. One lakh as relief assistance to the fire victims of #Longliang atLazu Circle at Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh (sic)." They shared various images where the entire Bhediya team, including lead actress Kriti Sanon, was seen.

Varun has been camping in #Ziro since Feb, shooting for his upcoming movie #Bhediya

The monetary assistance comes in response to the massive fire that broke out in the Arunachal village back on March 18. Reportedly, two people had lost their lives with about 83 thatched houses getting reduced to ashes. The incident had taken place at around 12:45 pm and no fire tender was able to reach timely due to the remote location of the hamlet.

Meanwhile, Dhawan has been in Arunachal Pradesh for a while now, as he shoots for this upcoming flick. The star can often be seen sharing glimpses of the state's natural beauty on social media. Part of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe, Bhediya will follow the steps of Stree and Roohi. Helmed by Stree director Amar Kaushik, it also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal.

