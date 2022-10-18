Entertainment

Harrison Ford enters MCU; to star in 'Captain America 4'

Harrison Ford will star in next 'Captain America' movie

General Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross of the Captain America series, earlier played by the Late William Hurt, will now be played by Harrison Ford. The fourth movie of the Captain America series, Captain America: New World Order will be starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, the new Captain America. This will be Hollywood legend Ford's first-ever MCU appearance in his six-decade-long career.

Context Why does this story matter?

American actor Ford is one of the most celebrated stalwarts of yesteryear.

He began his career with small supporting roles until he landed his first big break as Han Solo in Star Wars.

He carried this role through the four sequels of Star Wars and attained great fame in this course.

Ford also starred in the Indiana Jones series as the lead character.

Content Veteran American actor has been part of many Hollywood franchises

This is Ford's first step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Although he has never been a part of the MCU in his long career, Ford has made more than his fair share of franchise appearances. The 80-year-old star has previously starred in Jack Ryan, Indiana Jones, and Star Wars movies. His fifth Indiana Jones movie is set to premiere in June 2023.

Role Who is General Ross?

The role of General Ross was initially played by Hurt. Ross first appeared in The Incredible Hulk in 2008. Ross is instrumental in converting Bruce Banner into Hulk after which he spends the rest of his time hunting down Banner. The character showed up again in Captain America: Civil War. Hurt played Ross for the last time in Black Widow.

What's in store? Will General Ross also appear in 'Thunderbolts'?

Other than his appearance in Captain America 4, Ford is also rumored to star in Marvel's Thunderbolts, a film about a team of supervillains. The film directed by Jake Schreier is scheduled to release after Captain America 4, by July 26, 2024. However, whether or not Ross's character will actually appear in this film is still not clear.