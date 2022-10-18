Entertainment

'The Crown' trailer drops soon; What to expect from Season-5?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Oct 18, 2022, 01:07 pm 2 min read

Fifth season of 'The Crown' will premiere on November 9

As we await the premiere of the fifth season of the Netflix series The Crown, its makers have dropped a few new posters featuring its lead actors Imelda Staunton, Elizabeth Debicki, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville, and Dominic West. The trailer for the new season will be revealed on Thursday. As we are at it, here's what we can expect from the upcoming season.

Cast What roles will the new actors play?

After every two seasons, the characters are played by new actors. So, the fifth season will have several fresh faces. Debicki (Tenet) will play Princess Diana, Staunton (Harry Potter) will be seen as Queen Elizabeth II, while Pryce (Game of Thrones) will play Prince Philip. Manville (Phantom Thread) will be Princess Margaret and West (The Wire) will take over as Prince Charles.

Plot What will happen in the new season?

It is expected that the season will cover some of the more critical years of Queen Elizabeth's reign. We will also get to see the separation between Prince Charles and Princess Diana. It is expected that Diana's story will be covered more in the season. One of the highly-anticipated moments is her appearance in the iconic black "revenge dress."

Information When will the new season premiere?

The new season of the series will go on air on November 9. This keeps up with the series' trend to have premiered in winter. To recall, Netflix announced back in September 2021 that The Crown Season 5 will be aired in November 2022. The announcement was made by Staunton in the form of a video from the sets of The Crown's fifth season.

Details Iconic show will conclude with Season 6

Show creator Peter Morgan had announced earlier that the fifth season will be the last. However, the announcement was revoked. "As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons," Morgan said.