'RRR' only film to trend on Netflix, 14 weeks straight!

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 24, 2022, 06:17 pm 2 min read

'RRR' continues to make waves!

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR continues to break records across the globe! Although the blockbuster film was released in March this year, it is still making headlines across the world for smashing new records. It has also garnered praise from many acclaimed Hollywood filmmakers. Now, RRR has become the only film to trend globally on Netflix for 14 weeks in a row!

Context Why does this story matter?

Rajamouli's RRR featuring actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead was released in theaters on March 25.

It opened to great reviews from the audience and critics and instantly became a commercial success.

The film landed on Netflix on May 20 and had reportedly amassed over 45M hours of streaming across the world within a month, as announced by Netflix India!

Achievement 'RRR' set an all-new Netflix record

Amidst the Oscars buzz, the big screen spectacle shattered yet another record. RRR became the only film to have trended in the top 10 list on Netflix for 14 weeks straight! The makers announced the news on Wednesday and wrote, "Delighted to say that, in English & Non-English categories, #RRRMovie is the ONLY FILM to trend GLOBALLY on @NETFLIX for 14 consecutive weeks (sic)."

Delighted to say that, in English Non-English categories, #RRRMovie is the ONLY FILM to trend GLOBALLY on @NETFLIX for 14 consecutive weeks. 🔥🌊 pic.twitter.com/aFjdhlDgoT — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) August 24, 2022

Awards 'RRR' could earn India first Oscar nomination in 21 years

Variety previously published a report stating that RRR could earn India its first Oscar nomination in 21 years! Only three Indian films have reportedly been nominated for the prestigious awards in the past. They were Mother India (1957), Salaam Bombay! (1988), and Lagaan (2001). Out of the films mentioned above, Lagaan lost to No Man's Land from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Information 'The Kashmir Files' to be nominated instead of 'RRR'?

The Film Federation of India is yet to pick a suitable film nomination to be submitted for the awards. Some expect that the committee might consider The Kashmir Files as a suitable contender instead of RRR. To note, RRR was made on a budget of Rs. 550cr and is touted to be the most expensive Indian film to be made to date!