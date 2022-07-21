Entertainment

Every update about Disney's 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' series

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 21, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

Cast to plot, here's all about Disney's 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians.'

"The wait is over, demigods." In May 2020, author Rick Riordan announced that his best-selling book series Percy Jackson was making its way to Disney+ as a full-fledged live-action series. After a long development period, it was finally greenlit in January 2022. While there have been feature film adaptations before, this time, the story and casting would be closer to what the novels intended.

Information Previous film adaptations received mixed reviews

As per the books, the protagonist, Perseus "Percy" Jackson discovers that he is a demigod—born to a human mother and the Greek god Poseidon. Before the new Disney+ adaptation, we had Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) and its sequel Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Sea of Monsters (2013). Both films received mixed responses as they steered away from the novels.

Cast All about film's cast

Walker Scobell, who made his Hollywood debut in the Netflix film The Adam Project, alongside Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo will be essaying the role of the titular hero. Additionally, actors Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, and Charlie Bushnell have joined the cast recently. Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, and Timm Sharp will appear as well.

Premise Here's what the series is all about

The Disney+ series will follow the tale narrated in the books. We will follow the 12-year-old demigod protagonist (Scobell) learning to come to terms with his newfound powers when Zeus, the sky god accuses him of stealing his lightning bolt. Jackson, along with his friends Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jeffries) will embark on an epic adventure to restore order to Olympus.

Lightning Thief and Sea of Monsters written by Riordan were previously adapted into films with actor Logan Lerman portraying the role of an aged-up Jackson. The first film was released in 2010 and the second in 2013. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the films also reportedly grossed over $425M combined worldwide. No release date has been announced for the Disney+ series yet.