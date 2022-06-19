Entertainment

Netflix's 'The Chosen One': Two actors dead after fatal accident

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 19, 2022

Two actors lost their lives in a fatal accident in Mexico. May they rest in peace (Photo credit: Twitter/@nypost)

In a piece of tragic news, two actors, Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar, lost their lives in a fatal accident in Mexico that also left six others injured. The actors were shooting for Netflix's upcoming Mexican series The Chosen One. In light of the unfortunate circumstances, the shooting has been suspended for the time being. May they rest in peace.

Details The accident took place on June 16

The tragedy occurred when the cast and crew were en route to the local airport on Thursday (June 16). Their van crashed and flipped near Mulege, Baja California Sur peninsula. Deadline reported production company Redrum has not issued any update on when will the show begin rolling again, if at all it will. Netflix has also not yet commented on the harrowing accident yet.

Investigation The cops couldn't identify the victims immediately

Reportedly, the show members were filming in Santa Rosalia, Mexico, and the cops weren't able to immediately identify the victims. Later on, the Baja California Department of Culture told media professionals that the accident had claimed Aguilar and Cruz's lives. The other six victims, including two more actors and four crew members, are reportedly hospitalized and in a stable condition.

Loopholes? Aguilar's friend has demanded justice

Cast members had reportedly been complaining about poor logistical facilities, reported The Daily Beast. Liliana Conlisk Gallegos, a friend of Aguilar who was more popularly known as Paco Mufote, told the portal, "It fills me with rage that there are reports of abuse and exploitation being shared by people involved with the production." She has also demanded a thorough investigation and timely justice.

About the show All about 'The Chosen One'

First announced in 2018, the production work on the series started in April 2022. It is based on American Jesus, a comic book series by Mark Millar (Jupiter's Legacy) and Peter Gross (The Books of Magic). Netflix's synopsis reads, "A 12-year-old boy learns he's the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind." Everardo Gout and Leopoldo Gout are the co-showrunners of the series.