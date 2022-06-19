Entertainment

Aadesh Shrivastava's biopic announced; son Avitesh to play lead role

On the occasion of Father's Day, a biopic on late Bollywood singer-music composer Aadesh Shrivastava has been announced. It will be bankrolled by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Mini Films. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter on Sunday. Shrivastava's son, Avitesh Shrivastava, has been roped in to play the lead role. The upcoming film will majorly focus on Aadesh's love story.

Aadesh Shrivastava was one of the leading music composers and singers of Bollywood and produced music for over 100 Hindi films.

Some of his major credits include Paheli, Border, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., and Raajneeti.

In 2015, he tragically passed away a day after his 51st birthday when his cancer reportedly relapsed.

He breathed his last at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.

AADESH SHRIVASTAVA'S BIOPIC ANNOUNCED, SON AVITESH TO STAR IN IT... On the occasion of #FathersDay, producers #DeepakMukut [#SohamRockstarEntertainment] and #MansiBagla [#MiniFilms] team up again... This time for a biopic on late musician #AadeshShrivatava’s love story. pic.twitter.com/j0lJiUTClN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2022

Expressing his ecstasy at the upcoming project, an excited Avitesh said, "I cannot wait to see how we work together in my dad's biopic. I have utmost trust and faith in Mansi's (Mini Films' founder) vision for this special project." Expressing his gratitude toward her, he also called her his "godmother," and credited her for "the start of this new journey."

Deepak Mukut (Soham Rockstar Entertainment) and Mansi Bagla (Mini Films) previously signed Avitesh for his debut movie Sirf Ek Friday. The film went on floors in February 2022 and also stars veteran Hindi-Marathi actor Mahesh Manjrekar. The Lloyd Baptista directorial's poster had also been shared by Amitabh Bachchan in January 2022 who encouraged Avitesh to add another feather in his father's cap.

Avitesh takes after his father and apart from being interested in acting, he is also a singer. He often shares updates about his music sessions on his Instagram account, where he enjoys an impressive following of 200K. Speaking about the upcoming actor, Bagla said, "Avitesh will be the next star. I am glad I found this star and the world will see it too."