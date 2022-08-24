Entertainment

Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2,' Suriya-starrer 'Suriya 42' go on floors

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 24, 2022, 04:33 pm 2 min read

'Indian 2', 'Suriya 42' commenced filming on Wednesday.

Two of the highly-anticipated Tamil films—Indian 2 and Suriya 42 went on floors on Wednesday (August 24)! While Indian 2 had commenced filming back in February 2020, its shooting is now back on track after a two-year long delay. On the other hand, after the mahurat pooja for Suriya 24 was held a few days ago, the makers have now begun filming. Read on.

Recap 'Indian 2' filming was held off due to horrifying accident

Indian 2 will mark Kamal Haasan's return to the role of the veteran vigilante—Senathypathy. The film's shoot had arrived at a standstill back in February 2020 after a crane with heavy-duty light collapsed killing three persons on the set and injuring 10 others. The freak accident left people assuming that the film was shelved but now, filmmaker Shankar has confirmed otherwise.

Update Director shared new poster for 'Indian 2,' announced filming

Sharing the new poster for the film, the filmmaker took to his social media handles to make the announcement. He wrote, "Good morning Indians, we are glad to announce that the remaining shoot for Indian 2 is commencing today! Need all of your support and wishes (sic)." The film also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

Twitter Post Take a look at the announcement here

Good morning Indians, we are glad to announce that the remaining shoot for Indian 2 is commencing today! Need all of your support and wishes 🙏🧿 https://t.co/s1CjKSGXYM — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) August 23, 2022

Information 'Suriya 42' to mark debut collaboration between Suriya, director Siva

On the other hand, Suriya 42 (tentatively titled) will mark the maiden collaboration between the Tamil actor and director Siva. Sharing the film's development, Siva wrote, "SAI SAI very happy to start our new project with the blessings of god and best wishes of all the fans media friends, cinema lovers, well-wishers." "Thank you Suriya sir, Studiogreen, UV Creations SIVA &TEAM (sic)."

Twitter Post See the tweet here

SAI SAI very happy to start our new project with the blessings of god and best wishes of all the fans 🙏media friends🙏cinema lovers🙏🙏well wishers🙏🙏Thank you surya sir , Studiogreen, uv creations 🙏🙏🙏🙏SIVA TEAM #Suriya42 pic.twitter.com/untiDmw5PT — siva+director (@directorsiva) August 24, 2022

Details Actor Nayanthara is rumored to play the female lead

Although many details of Suriya's film have not been released yet, reports suggest that actor Nayanthara might have bagged the female lead role. In other news, Suriya is currently enjoying his 2020 film Soorarai Pottru's successful run at the National Film Awards. Apart from this, his cameo as Rolex in Haasan's Vikram was also a huge hit among fans.

