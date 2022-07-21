Entertainment

#AllAboutFees: Tracking Suriya's remuneration from Rs. 736 to Rs. 25cr

#AllAboutFees: Tracking Suriya's remuneration from Rs. 736 to Rs. 25cr

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 21, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

Let's examine Suriya's pay graph.

Suriya is certainly one of the best actors in Kollywood. With his charismatic on-screen presence and his unique choice of movies, the actor has occupied a permanent place in the hearts of cinephiles. His fans would've probably known already that he had a rough start even though his father is a veteran actor. Here's how his pay graph has risen over the years.

Inception His first salary was Rs. 736 only

In an interview with The Hindu, Suriya had once revealed that his first salary as a worker in a garments factory was Rs. 736. He said, "I got a job in a garment factory, with my first month's salary being Rs. 736, which I got after 18 hours of work every day. I still remember the weight of the envelope that had that money."

Details Remuneration for first movie 'Nerukku Ner'

During the promotions of his film Soorarai Pottru, Suriya revealed that he decided to act in movies to help his family repay a debt of Rs. 25,000. And for his debut film Nerukku Ner, the actor's remuneration was Rs. 50,000. The film co-starred Vijay and Simran in lead roles. Directed by Vasanth, Nerukku Ner released in 1997 turned out to be a superhit venture.

Information What does Suriya earn now?

According to reports, Suriya hiked his pay after the success of Soorarai Pottru. Accordingly, his present remuneration for each movie is Rs. 20-25cr and he is one of the highest-paid actors in the Tamil cinema industry. For brand endorsements, the Jai Bhim actor takes a salary of Rs. 2cr. His annual income is estimated to be more than Rs. 30cr.

Net worth More than Rs. 199cr net worth

Besides acting and brand endorsements, Suriya also owns a production house, 2D Entertainment along with his wife Jyotika. According to reports, his net worth is $25M which is approximately Rs. 199cr. He has a luxurious duplex bungalow in Chennai's posh area Mahalingapuram. Suriya's garage has a fleet of swanky cars including BMW 7 Series 730Ld, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz M-Class, and Jaguar XJ L.