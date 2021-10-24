Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' trailer highlights society's treatment of the marginalized

'Jai Bhim' trailer promises a gripping thriller aimed at our legal system

Suriya is turning a crusading lawyer for his next Amazon Prime Video venture Jai Bhim. Also co-produced by him, the legal drama talks about an advocate's fight to achieve justice for tribal people. But this is not an isolated event as injustice against the marginalized intrinsically is seeped in in our society. And, the recently released trailer highlights just that. Here's a breakdown.

Chandru turns dismissible case into high-profile one

At the center is a tribal couple who get separated when the husband is arrested on false accounts. Given the condition of the poor and underprivileged does little for them to squarely fight their battles, the couple would have suffered silently, if not for Chandru (Suriya). We see Chandru turn a dismissible case into a high-profile one, thereby attacking the powerful and rich.

We see how some social evils are still happening

Set in 1995, the movie's story is based on true events as they happened in the life of Justice Chandru, the basis for Suriya's role. Although the time is decades in the past, we see some images that are relevant even today. Cops treating the poor as substandard human beings and them being forced to admit to crimes they didn't commit are some examples.

The movie is not restricted to being courtroom drama

Police brutality, a topic that has raised serious debates in the recent past, is also given much space in the trailer. Another aspect that impressed us was that Jai Bhim is not limited to the courtroom. Chandru clearly states in the last line that the court is simply one way to protest, if that fails, he will take to the streets.

'It's time to show the power of truth and faith!!'

Makers had dropped first song 'Power' few days back

Apart from Suriya, the film features Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan, and Lijo Mol Jose. Given this will be the Navarasa actor's first role since the blockbuster Soorarai Pottru, expectations are pretty high. Makers had recently dropped the first song from the Tha Se Gnanavel-directed flick, titled Power. The track had rightfully set the tone. It's set to release on November 2.